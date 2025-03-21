Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

