Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 2,181 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $225.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.27. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $197.82 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.41%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

