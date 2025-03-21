Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 6,713 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 239.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,104.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 49.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.92.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 142.15%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

