Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 9,136 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 45,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 130.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. This trade represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ES. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

