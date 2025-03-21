Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $338.00 to $351.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.5 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $26.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.21. 2,173,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.38 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total transaction of $389,585.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,271.63. This trade represents a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,003.62. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,600,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,906,284,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,733,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,767,000 after buying an additional 1,724,610 shares in the last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,822,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,705,000 after buying an additional 1,245,195 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

