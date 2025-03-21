Clear Investment Research LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,591,000 after purchasing an additional 370,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,270,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,243,000 after buying an additional 79,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,453,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

