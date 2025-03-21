CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.93 ($3.40) and traded as low as GBX 238.75 ($3.10). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 238.75 ($3.10), with a volume of 5,430 shares trading hands.
CML Microsystems Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 248.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 261.76.
Insider Transactions at CML Microsystems
In other CML Microsystems news, insider Nathan Zommer purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £220,000 ($285,269.71). 43.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About CML Microsystems
CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry.
