Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Director Kathryn V. Bohl Acquires 2,819 Shares

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn V. Bohl bought 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,713.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,467.88. The trade was a 23.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

CMCO stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.92 million, a P/E ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 810.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth $155,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Featured Articles

