Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 46,199 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.44% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUSA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,699,000. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 264,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 41,521 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,629,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 25,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUSA opened at $42.95 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.