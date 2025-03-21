Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,650 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.91% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth $56,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth $73,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 1.7 %

BATS FMAR opened at $42.43 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

