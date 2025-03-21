Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.90 Million Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 17.95% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,219,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF by 755.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter.

SEPW opened at $28.62 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

