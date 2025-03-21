Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,831 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,393,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $32,541,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.32.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $84.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.