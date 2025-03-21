Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,105 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $56.38 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.24.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.