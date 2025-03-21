Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 31,530 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,957 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Boeing were worth $28,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Boeing by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Boeing by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.54. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

