Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $15.87 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:USB opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

