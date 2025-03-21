Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $17.52 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 15.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,753,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,336,000 after buying an additional 230,672 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,886,000 after purchasing an additional 501,833 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.83.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $258.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $230.09 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.83.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,987,930.96. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,021 shares of company stock worth $31,229,155. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

