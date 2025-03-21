Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 163,569 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 291.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,569 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $24,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,457,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,136,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,622 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,053,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,166 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,342,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ANET opened at $82.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,013.60. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

