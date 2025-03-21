Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,266 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,794 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE FDX opened at $246.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $228.37 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.76 and its 200 day moving average is $273.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens lowered their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.