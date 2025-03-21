Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 3,949 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

UPS opened at $117.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

