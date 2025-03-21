Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,965 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.84. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.