Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 122.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF makes up 1.0% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC owned 1.04% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period.

Shares of PXE stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

