Condor Capital Management Has $1.35 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,700 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 226,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

