Condor Capital Management Purchases Shares of 15,030 Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIRU)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:CCIRU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,038,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,918,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,718,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCIRU opened at $12.99 on Friday. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30.

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, involving one or more businesses or assets, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

