Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 42.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.41.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of STZ opened at $178.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

