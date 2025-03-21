Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNTX. JMP Securities began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $0.77 on Friday. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTX. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $15,441,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allostery Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

