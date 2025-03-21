Corbin Capital Partners L.P. Sells 170,817 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Corbin Capital Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 170,817 shares during the quarter. Arbutus Biopharma comprises about 3.7% of Corbin Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. owned about 0.36% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 57,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $627.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.93. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

