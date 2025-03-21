Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading 38.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 38.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 131,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 41,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Cordoba Minerals Stock Up 36.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The stock has a market cap of C$43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

