Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,459 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $253.83 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

