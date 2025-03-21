Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 55,533 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2,892.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,533 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.90. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

