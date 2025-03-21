Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,542 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.40% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $58.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.00. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

