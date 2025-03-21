Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 25,263 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PAA shares. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

PAA opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 208.22%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

