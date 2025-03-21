Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 122,912 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 122,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 664,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darden Wealth Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $51.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

