Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on United Airlines and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

