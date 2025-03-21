Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $212,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 59,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 62.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,514,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $64.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

