Cormark Comments on Galiano Gold’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Galiano Gold Price Performance
GAU opened at C$1.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.90. The company has a market cap of C$344.42 million, a PE ratio of -582.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 1.97.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc is focused on building a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through a combination of exploration, accretive acquisitions, and the disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa.
