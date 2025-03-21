Cormark Has Negative Outlook of Galiano Gold FY2025 Earnings

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Galiano Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Galiano Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

Galiano Gold stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.05. Galiano Gold has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23.

Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the third quarter worth about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

