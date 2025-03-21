Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

Shares of CAAP opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. Corporación América Airports has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Corporación América Airports in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company.

About Corporación América Airports

(Get Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.