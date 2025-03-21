Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $4.07. Country Garden shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

