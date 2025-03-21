CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Announces Dividend of GBX 10

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 693.7% increase from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Down 0.2 %

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income stock opened at GBX 184.58 ($2.39) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 187.58. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a twelve month low of GBX 161.93 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 207 ($2.68). The company has a market cap of £116.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Get CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Louise Hall bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £4,675 ($6,061.98). Insiders own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trust plc (LSE: CYN) actively invests in global energy and mining companies, with a focus on total return. It also pays a regular quarterly dividend. The flexible mandate allows the Company to shift its portfolio weighting between energy and mining, with the aim of maximising returns depending on the point in the cycle, whilst providing relative value opportunities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.