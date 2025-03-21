Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 867 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1,044.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,919,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 969.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 65,841 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 65,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 62,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average is $96.22. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.75 and a twelve month high of $113.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

