Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $150,000 Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 154.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.3% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 33.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $155.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.06 and a 200-day moving average of $128.98. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.