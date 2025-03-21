Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 701.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day moving average of $169.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

