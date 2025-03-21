Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,694 Shares of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.23% of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OAEM opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (OAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large-, mid-, and small-cap emerging market companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process.

