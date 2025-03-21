Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

DMXF stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $846.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

