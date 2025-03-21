Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $60,000 Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COPX. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 478.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $42.61 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

