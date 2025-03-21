CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.41%.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRMZ opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.60.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CreditRiskMonitor.com
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Could Palantir’s R1 Deal Be the Catalyst for a Stock Surge?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Lucid’s Stock Comeback—Is a Long-Term Recovery Ahead?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- BYD Unveils Ultra-Fast Charging—Will It Supercharge BYDDY Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.