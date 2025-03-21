Croda International (LON:CRDA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,025 ($39.22) and last traded at GBX 3,029 ($39.28), with a volume of 297915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,098 ($40.17).

Croda International Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,207.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,534.40. The company has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 142.60 ($1.85) EPS for the quarter. Croda International had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Croda International Plc will post 181.8307268 earnings per share for the current year.

Croda International Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Croda International

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a GBX 63 ($0.82) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. Croda International’s payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

In related news, insider Ian Bull purchased 400 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,240 ($42.01) per share, for a total transaction of £12,960 ($16,804.98). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 415 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,845. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.