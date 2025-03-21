Croda International (LON:CRDA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,025 ($39.22) and last traded at GBX 3,029 ($39.28), with a volume of 297915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,098 ($40.17).
Croda International Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,207.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,534.40. The company has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90.
Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 142.60 ($1.85) EPS for the quarter. Croda International had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Croda International Plc will post 181.8307268 earnings per share for the current year.
Croda International Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Croda International
In related news, insider Ian Bull purchased 400 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,240 ($42.01) per share, for a total transaction of £12,960 ($16,804.98). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 415 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,845. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Croda International
Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.
