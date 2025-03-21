Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – March 20th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, AGM Group, and Bit Origin are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to shares of companies that are significantly involved in the cryptocurrency sector, whether through digital asset trading, blockchain technology development, or crypto mining operations. These stocks offer investors indirect exposure to the volatile cryptocurrency market while still being traded on traditional equity exchanges, reflecting both conventional market influences and the unique dynamics of digital currencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $43.63. 22,590,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,825,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $10.19. 1,130,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 2.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 9,884,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,954,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

AGM Group (AGMH)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Shares of AGMH stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.08. 122,136,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,960. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGMH

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Shares of BTOG stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 26,397,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,929. Bit Origin has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTOG

See Also