CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSX by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after buying an additional 6,730,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,959,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,301,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,861,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CSX by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,112,000 after buying an additional 1,447,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.