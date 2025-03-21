Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 134.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CFR opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.09 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,819.70. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.